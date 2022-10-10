Teenage cyclist seriously hurt in Bilston crash
A teenage boy has life-threatening injuries following a collision between a car and a pushbike.
Emergency crews were called to the A463 Black Country route in Bilston at about 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before transferring him to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The driver of the car was unhurt in the crash.
