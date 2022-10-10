Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks.
Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019.
They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the Class A drug but their luggage was intercepted at Bogota.
The pair admitted drug importation and have been jailed for six years and eight months each.
The drugs had been concealed in their checked-in baggage and Colombian police, who were working with the National Crime Agency (NCA), had searched their bags in Bogota airport which is where they made the switch.
'Not worth it'
After being arrested following their arrival at Heathrow, Williams, 37, and Waldron, 36, both of of Buxton Road, Holly Hall, were charged with attempting to import Class A drugs, the NCA said.
They both later pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class A drug after their arrest and were sentenced on Monday.
Darren Barr, NCA Heathrow Operations Manager, said: "Organised crime groups need couriers like Waldron and Williams for their business model to function.
"Their role is crucial in a chain that starts with the cartels that produce drugs in South America and ends with violent street gangs on UK towns and cities.
"I hope the sentences handed out to today make those who would consider getting involved in such an enterprise to think again.
"It simply isn't worth it."
