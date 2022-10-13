Birmingham: Three held in Ali Salih Abdalaah murder probe
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham.
Ali Salih Abdalaah, 38, was discovered with serious injuries at the property on Guild Close, Ladywood, on Saturday.
West Midlands Police arrested two men, aged 22 and 29, and a 41-year-old woman who remain in custody for questioning.
Mr Abdalaah was "a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time," his family said in a tribute.
"Ali was a very caring family man with two children - he loved his family and dedicated his life for them."
Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
