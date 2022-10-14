National Lottery: Birmingham ticket worth £5m remains unclaimed
- Published
A jackpot-winning lottery ticket, worth £5m and bought in Birmingham, remains unclaimed.
The winning numbers were selected for the 28 September draw and the winner has until 27 March to come forward.
Lottery operator Camelot said another ticket, worth £7.4m, which was bought in Wolverhampton, also remains unclaimed.
If the ticket holders do not come forward in time, the money will go to good causes.
The Birmingham ticket matched the numbers 3, 15, 20, 48, 57, 58 and the Bonus Ball of 9 and is worth £5,070,357.
The locations of all lottery prizes worth £50,000 and over are revealed two weeks after the draw, if the ticket-holder does not come forward, to encourage them to claim their winnings.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk