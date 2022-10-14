Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
- Published
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting.
Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said.
Zidann Edwards, Diago Anderson, both 20, and Tafique Thomas, 17 were each sentenced to life in prison.
The attack was "unprovoked", West Midlands Police has said.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Edwards was sentenced to a minimum term of 17 years in jail after being found guilty of attempted murder.
Anderson, also found guilty of the same charge, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.
After also being convicted of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and having admitted possession of a knife, at a previous hearing, Thomas was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years and eight months.
In a statement issued by police, the victim's mother said: "These cowards didn't even ask my son a simple question.
"They just ran him down and shot my 13-year-old in his back, like he was nothing."
She added: "But my son is strong, strong like a lion and no weapon formed against him will ever prosper."
The court heard following the shooting in November 2021, the injured boy managed to phone 999 despite his life-changing injuries.
Police said CCTV footage uncovered as part of the investigation showed a car travelling along the A41 before stopping in a service road.
Edwards, Anderson and Thomas were then seen getting out of the vehicle.
The 13-year-old boy and his friends were chased into the underpass and within seconds a home-made shotgun, known as a slam gun, was fired, with the victim struck in the back.
The CCTV footage then showed the defendants running from the scene and driving off, said police.
"The unprovoked and callous actions these three young men has changed the life of an innocent boy forever," Det Insp Michelle Cordell of West Midlands Police said.
"The events of that evening are simply heartbreaking - it did not need to happen and I am deeply saddened by the fear the young boy must have felt before being so seriously injured."
