Oldbury crash: Bus driver dies after falling ill at the wheel
A bus driver has died after suffering a "medical episode" at the wheel and hitting a wall outside a house, police said.
The bus was travelling on Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury in the West Midlands on Saturday morning when the driver became unwell.
It collided with a wall at the junction of Titford Road at about 07:40 BST.
West Midlands Police said there were no passengers on board at the time - and no one else was injured.
Road closures are in place which will be lifted in due course, a spokesman said.
Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said the collision was causing minor disruption and the number 126 service was being diverted.
