Wire damage between Birmingham and Coventry leads to train disruption
- Published
Train passengers have been warned of disruption after overhead wires were damaged.
Lines between Birmingham International and Coventry were blocked at about 06:15 BST, National Rail Enquiries said.
Operators Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and London Northwestern all reported disruption on routes between London Euston and Manchester.
The route reopened just after 08:00 BST, London Northwestern said.
However passengers could still see disruption including cancellations until at least 15:00 BST, National Rail Enquiries added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.