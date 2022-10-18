Sparkhill baby death: Man held over murder of three-week-old boy
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a three-week-old baby boy.
The child was found in a critical condition and not breathing at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, just after 03:40 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.
Two women were also treated at the scene for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital, the ambulance service added.
A 26-year-old remains in hospital and a second woman, treated for a head injury, has since been discharged.
The 29-year-old man was arrested at the property with detectives not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
Insp Neil Kirkpatrick said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.
"We'll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk