Dudley to Brierley Hill tram extension 'must become reality'
The leader of Dudley Council says the authority will do "everything we can" to ensure a Metro extension plan happens despite budget constraints.
The member of West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) blamed rising inflation and energy costs.
A Wednesbury to Dudley extension is still due to be completed in 2024.
Dudley's leader, councillor Patrick Harley, said his authority wanted the extension to become a reality and would work with all partners to make it happen.
At a WMCA meeting last week, Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council and WMCA transport sub committee chair, said: "The truth is, we do not have the money", when asked whether funding for the extension was available.
The WMCA has been subsidising transport operators since the Covid-19 pandemic despite lower numbers of people travelling across the West Midlands.
Along with fewer passengers, increases in inflation, interest rates and energy costs would affect which projects happened under the Local Transport Plan during the next 12 months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The WMCA had already announced a delay to the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill extension in July, citing funding pressures.
Mr Harley said: "Just a few weeks ago, the government said very clearly that it intends to support this important project, something I am sure will be welcomed by people across the Black Country who will take advantage of this vital transport link.
"In Dudley we have £1bn worth of regeneration activities gathering pace and the Metro link is an integral part of that.
"We will do everything we can to work with our partners to make sure that extension becomes a reality for the benefit of the whole of the region."
