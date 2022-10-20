Wolverhampton waste firm denies corporate manslaughter
A waste disposal firm has denied the corporate manslaughter of an employee who is believed to have died in machinery, despite his remains never being found.
Labourer David Willis died while working at Timmins Waste in Manders Road, Wolverhampton in 2018.
It led to a nine-week search of Poplars Landfill Site, in Cannock.
Timmins Waste and its manager pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Timmins Waste denied the corporate manslaughter of Mr Willis, while company manager Brian Timmins, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton, denied offences of manslaughter, gross negligence and perverting the course of justice at a hearing on Tuesday.
The charges are being brought under the Health and Safety at Work Act and a trial was set for 6 November 2023.
Mr Willis, a 30-year-old from Tipton in the West Midlands, was reported missing by his mother after failing to return home from his work.
An inquest in March 2019 heard his cause of death was "unascertainable".
