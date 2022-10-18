Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests
Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police.
The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm.
The aim of the operation was to disrupt so-called "county lines" drugs networks and a number of properties were raided.
Efforts were also made to educate children at risk of being exploited by drug dealers.
The force said many of the properties raided were suburban homes believed to be used in the supply of supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.
It said it spoke to young people in schools and care settings and introduced them to people who had been previously exploited by the county lines gangs.
Det Supt Syed Hussain, said: "We want our youngsters to understand that despite the apparent lure of cash, 'friendships' and status there are also hard realities of violence, cruelty, exploitation and ultimately the risk of spending time behind bars."
Around the country similar operations were held and more than 1,360 suspects were arrested.
