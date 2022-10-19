Sparkhill baby death: More time to quiz man over death of three-week-old
Published
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a three-week-old baby boy.
The child was not breathing when emergency crews found him at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, just after 03:40 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
The 29-year-old man was arrested at the property and detectives said on Wednesday they had been give more time to question him.
Two women were treated at the scene for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
