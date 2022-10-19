Leo Joe: Teen who stole cars in Birmingham detained
A teenager stole car keys from people's homes and embarked on a month-long burglary spree that "wreaked havoc" across Birmingham and Solihull.
Leo Joe toured the streets looking for cars, stealing a top-of-the-range Jaguar F-Pace, Volkswagens, Mercedes and Skodas, West Midlands Police said.
The 19-year-old of Sheldon pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 13 October to nine burglary charges.
He was detained for five-and-a-half years at a young offenders institution.
Joe, of the Radleys, committed crimes across Yardley, Castle Bromwich, Stechford, Small Heath and Sheldon between 10 February and 9 March, police said.
He was caught when officers found a link between his clothes and CCTV and photos on his phone, and later admitted seven counts of burglary and two of attempted burglary.
Investigating officer PC Chris Senter said: "Joe's actions wreaked havoc across Birmingham and Solihull, causing misery to many.
"He left people in fear after forcing entry into their homes while they slept and treated the streets like his own personal car shopping experience.
"Stopping vehicle theft is a force priority and I hope Joe's sentencing today will provide some comfort to the many victims left shocked and distressed by his crimes."
