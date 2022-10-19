Birmingham Glamorous: Man in coma after alleged attack by club door staff
- Published
A nightclub has been ordered to change its security after a man was allegedly restrained by door staff, hit with a metal barrier and left in a coma.
A police report said it happened outside LGBT venue Glamorous in Birmingham earlier this month.
It described how two door staff restrained the man on the floor, while a third struck him with a metal crowd barrier, knocking him unconscious.
The victim is in an induced coma and three door staff were arrested.
Birmingham City Council's licensing committee met earlier to discuss interim steps for the venue in Hurst Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It has been ordered to hire a new security team, remove the designated premises supervisor and ensure management has control over security while the club is open.
Sarah Clover, a barrister speaking on behalf of Glamorous' licence holder Matthew Eason, said there had been no incidents at the venue since 2018.
She added that Mr Eason had reported "serious challenges" on Birmingham's streets at night.
Mark Swallow of West Midlands Police said he was impressed with the venue's attempts to mitigate the situation.
The council will meet again within 28 days to discuss the case further and consider any permanent options.
The arrested men have been released under investigation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk