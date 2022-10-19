Mohammed Kasim: Five arrested over fatal car shooting
Five people have been arrested after a man was shot in a car in Birmingham.
Mohammed Kasim, 30, died in hospital after being injured on Eversley Road in Small Heath shortly after midnight on 7 July.
West Midlands Police said four men aged 22 and a 17-year-old were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder but had since been bailed.
In September, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was also later released on bail.
A second man who was injured in the shooting is now recovering at home.
Police said Mr Kasim's family had been informed of the developments and continued to be supported by specially trained officers.
"These arrests are significant for our investigation which continues at pace," said Det Insp Ian Ingram.
"We remain committed to seeking justice for Mr Kasim and his loved ones."
The force renewed its appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
