Severe fire breaks out at former Farcroft pub in Handsworth

The pub has been closed for several years and was reportedly due to be refurbished

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a severe blaze at a landmark former Birmingham pub.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to the old Farcroft pub off Rookery Road in Handsworth just before 10:20 BST.

The fire broke out on the first floor, WMFS said, adding that four fire engines were at the scene.

Twenty-four firefighters were deployed to the ongoing blaze and there were no reported injuries.

