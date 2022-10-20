Severe fire breaks out at former Farcroft pub in Handsworth
Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a severe blaze at a landmark former Birmingham pub.
West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to the old Farcroft pub off Rookery Road in Handsworth just before 10:20 BST.
The fire broke out on the first floor, WMFS said, adding that four fire engines were at the scene.
Twenty-four firefighters were deployed to the ongoing blaze and there were no reported injuries.
