Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue
A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure.
In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
The project is led by arts organisation Birmingham Open Media (BOM).
Under plans, the revived venue would also become a digital hub for the community, BOM said.
The Crown, built in 1881, shut down in 2014 after it was bought by a Japanese development company, remaining derelict ever since.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the project for the site opposite New Street Station won the blessing of Birmingham City Council - which would work in partnership with not-for-profit BOM - in September, although no timeline was given for the venue's opening.
Music archivist Jez Collins, who is supporting BOM in its work, called the venue "the birthplace of metal", and said Ozzy Osbourne and the original Sabbath line-up announced themselves to the world there in 1968.
"From the early 70s to the 80s, it was arguably one of the most important venues historically, not just in the UK but globally," he said.
"Can you imagine saying to bands 'come and play where Ozzy, Tony [Iommi], Robert Plant, Jon Bonham and Judas Priest were jumping around on stage'? I'm super, super excited."
He added: "I'm excited to see how we can bring The Crown back to life as a progressive live music venue, pushing forwards as it always did, while acknowledging and celebrating its past."
To that end, there are plans to create a "centre for digital inclusion" in a car park to the rear of the building to help equip disadvantaged communities with digital skills.
There are also plans to add "boutique art hotel" bedrooms to the venue.
BOM expects the project to create at least 37 jobs and help 500-plus families from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to get online.
