Birmingham: Tributes paid to Brumpic founder David Oram
- Published
A man who built a dedicated following finding and sharing images of Birmingham through the ages has been remembered as "a true champion" of the city.
David Oram, who founded Twitter feed Brumpic and worked at University of Birmingham, died after a short illness.
His online following grew beyond 155,000 as he shared the city's past.
Mr Oram, 52, was also remembered as a "friend to countless people in the city".
Tributes were made after the news of his death was shared via the Brumpic account.
Journalist and artist Stacey Barnfield said he was "a brilliant guy who loved nothing more than telling the story of his city with humility and a laugh", adding Mr Oram would be "missed so much".
It is with the heaviest of hearts, we announce the passing of Brumpic founder @mrdaveoram.— Brumpic (@Brumpic) October 23, 2022
A much-loved husband, father and friend, Dave was a true champion of Birmingham. For anyone wishing to contribute in his memory - https://t.co/S28AAN02Ku
Rest easy our friend x pic.twitter.com/FHyEZ0iay9
I'm sure there will be many others in Birmingham this evening, raising a glass/mug in memory of the brilliant @mrdaveoram— Caroline Durbin (@acroline) October 22, 2022
We'll miss you Dave. pic.twitter.com/F7B8cAYIkF
This is terrible. Made a seismic effect on Birmingham Social Media and highlighted the amazing photographic history of this beautiful city with @Brumpic making many people proud of our heritage. I’m gutted. He was a lovely guy to boot. Rest in Peace Dave Oram. So awfully sad 🙁— Homebrew Hero Killiecrankie (@MrKilliecrankie) October 22, 2022
We have lost a real @unibirmingham hero today. The man who made our student LFD Covid testing happen in 2020/21. Taken far too early. @mrdaveoram rest easy big man!— Alan McNally (@alanmcn1) October 22, 2022
Joe Schuppler, who founded Independent Birmingham, said the news was "devastating".
"Dave was a wonderful person, a genuinely really lovely and kind human being who worked incredibly hard to champion and celebrate our city," he said.
"He never had a bad word to say about anyone."
A fundraising page has been set up in Mr Oram's memory for Macmillan, which supported him towards the end of his life and has already raised more than £2,000.
Malene Stanley, Director of Venues and Events at the University of Birmingham, said Mr Oram was a "great colleague and wonderful servant" of the university.
"Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave. He always went the extra mile to support colleagues and clients," she said.
"In November 2020, the university turned to him to set up Covid testing facilities for staff and students. He did this in remarkably quick time, leading a team of dedicated colleagues who set up and ran a highly professional testing facility which helped us to keep the campus open."
Mr Oram also led on graduation ceremonies and was heavily involved in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
