Handsworth Wood: Three arrested after man stabbed at his home
Three men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed at his home in Birmingham.
Jamie Benbow died after being knifed on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood at about 23:00 BST on Friday.
West Midlands Police said he had been able to alert a neighbour but could not be saved and died at the scene.
Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been held on suspicion of murder and a third, aged 37, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
"Our investigation is continuing at pace and these arrests are a significant step forward," said Det Insp Jim Mahon.
The force said detectives had been "working around the clock" but still needed to speak to any witnesses who had not yet come forward.
A cordon remains in place at Mr Benbow's home, police said, and CCTV footage was being examined.
