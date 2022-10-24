Person claims £5m Birmingham lottery prize
- Published
A ticket-holder has come forward to claim a Lottery prize worth more than £5m.
Camelot said a ticket which matched all six numbers and the bonus ball was bought in Birmingham for the draw on 28 September 2022.
It said the claim will now be checked before the money is handed over.
Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize and if the money goes unclaimed it goes into the lottery's good causes fund.
The Birmingham ticket would have had the numbers 3, 15, 20, 48, 57, 58 and the Bonus Ball of 9 and is worth £5,070,357.
If the ticket is validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public.
Camelot said another ticket, worth £7.4m, which was bought in Wolverhampton on 18 June, has so far gone unclaimed.
