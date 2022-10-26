Birmingham patient transfer service rated inadequate
- Published
An independent patient transfer service in Birmingham has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The CQC found Transcare Secure Services vehicles were not always kept clean, staff did not always get key skills training and effective checks for new staff were not carried out.
It ordered services to be suspended for a month following an inspection in August.
The company has been contacted for comment.
A further report is being prepared after a follow-up inspection.
The suspension of services to allow changes to be made ended on 30 September and the CQC said the new report would assess whether measures had been effective.
Bernadette Hanney, the CQC's head of hospital inspection, said: "It's concerning that mandatory training in key skills weren't always provided to staff, and no proper checks were done to see if they had received suitable training in previous roles."
She also said inspectors found "dirt, litter and crumbs on the ambulance chairs and floor", creating an infection risk.
Transcare Secure Services Birmingham transports adults and children aged above 14 and those detained under the Mental Health Act or Mental Capacity Act. It assists between five and 11 patients per month.
August was the first time the CQC had inspected the operation and the watchdog said it would not hesitate to take further action if the necessary improvements were not made.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk