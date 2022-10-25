Aldridge: Police probe as man dies after being hit by lorry
A man has died after being hit by a lorry, police have said.
The incident happened near the junction of Northgate and Walsall Wood Road in Aldridge, West Midlands, at about 10:30 BST.
The pedestrian, in his 60s, was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
An investigation has been launched and the lorry driver is helping police with inquiries. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
