Sir Lenny Henry dedicates book to Dudley Library staff
Sir Lenny Henry has dedicated a children's book to staff at a library who inspired him to become an author.
The comedian was enrolled at Dudley library as a boy by his Aunty Pearl, where he become a voracious reader.
A signed copy of his work, the Book of Legends, has been donated to the library and dedicated to his aunty and library staff past and present.
The inscription reads: "To everyone at Dudley Library - you are responsible for all of this!!"
The library's manager, Sharon Whitehouse, said it was "absolutely amazing" to learn about the dedication.
"It just shows that someone like Sir Lenny was inspired by the local library to go on and become an author and write books for children because he wanted to inspire children as he was inspired when he was young," she added.
