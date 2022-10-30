Midlands Air Ambulance: Donation of £103k in equestrian's memory
- Published
A Worcestershire couple have helped to raise £103,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity after their daughter was killed in a horse-riding incident.
Roger and Diane Cole, from Droitwich, and their other daughter, Stephanie, have undertaken fundraising projects since Charlotte Cole died in 2011.
Claire Dyson Racing and Rehabilitation has also supported the charity in memory of the yard's former head girl.
Fundraising schemes have included open days at Froglands Stud Farm.
The air ambulance charity operates and funds three helicopters covering areas of the region including Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.
It said the Cole family and Claire Dyson Racing's £103,000 over the last 10 years had enabled it to help more than 60 patients "in their critical hour of need at the scene of their incident".
Charity chief executive Hanna Sebright stated: "Sadly, our advanced critical care paramedics and doctors are called out to a horse rider in desperate need of enhanced pre-hospital care every week.
"So support from the equestrian community is critical to maintaining our service in the rural communities we serve."
A horserace in Charlotte's memory was held on Thursday.
Claire Dyson, on behalf of Evesham-based Claire Dyson Racing and the Cole family, said: "While the reason we fundraise for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is out of tragic loss, we are extremely proud to have reached this incredible milestone."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk