Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg.
Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name.
But rather than a boat or a cat, officers on an operation in Birmingham found drugs wraps instead.
Police shared pictures of their find, which also included a wad of cash.
The stashed contraband was determined to be Class A, the West Midlands force said.
It is unclear at which type of property the drugs were discovered, and whether any children were potentially at risk should they have expected to find a toy in the container.
"Not quite the usual surprise found in a Kinder egg," Birmingham East Neighbourhood Task Force tweeted.
They took to social media to share details of a joint drugs operation in the city on Thursday night.
It involved officers from Erdington, Tyburn and Kingstanding.
A person was arrested on suspicion of drug offences, the force said.
