Natalie Queiroz: Stab attack survivor marries fiancé

Natalie Queiroz and Simon LyttleNatalie Queiroz
Simon Lyttle proposed to Natalie Queiroz on a beach in Tenerife

A woman who met her fiancé through a charity that helped save her life after being stabbed 24 times has announced they have married.

Natalie Queiroz tweeted that she was "stupidly excited and happy" to reveal the pair had tied the knot.

Simon Lyttle proposed on a beach in Tenerife on New Year's Eve 2019.

Ms Queiroz was eight months pregnant when she was knifed by former partner Babur Karamat Raja, in Sutton Coldfield, in March 2016.

She suffered knife wounds to her heart, lung, liver and uterus and deep cuts to her wrists, but both she and her unborn baby survived.

Her attacker was jailed for 18 years.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Mr Lyttle has raised funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which airlifted Ms Queiroz to hospital after the attack.

She wrote on Twitter she "would never have believed after everything that happened to me that I would ever find my soulmate".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics