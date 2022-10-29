Natalie Queiroz: Stab attack survivor marries fiancé
A woman who met her fiancé through a charity that helped save her life after being stabbed 24 times has announced they have married.
Natalie Queiroz tweeted that she was "stupidly excited and happy" to reveal the pair had tied the knot.
Simon Lyttle proposed on a beach in Tenerife on New Year's Eve 2019.
Ms Queiroz was eight months pregnant when she was knifed by former partner Babur Karamat Raja, in Sutton Coldfield, in March 2016.
She suffered knife wounds to her heart, lung, liver and uterus and deep cuts to her wrists, but both she and her unborn baby survived.
Her attacker was jailed for 18 years.
Tuesday 25th October - I am stupidly excited and happy to announce Simon & I became husband and wife 💕
I would never have believed after everything that happened to me that I would ever find my soulmate - Simon is exactly that and more 💗#wedding #soulmate pic.twitter.com/LoSjezTTcP
Mr Lyttle has raised funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which airlifted Ms Queiroz to hospital after the attack.
She wrote on Twitter she "would never have believed after everything that happened to me that I would ever find my soulmate".
