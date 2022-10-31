Macabre mausoleum attracts Tamworth Halloween visitors
A couple have transformed their garden into a spooky mausoleum for Halloween.
Tamworth builder Andrew Carvel created the 20ft wide (6m) structure at their home on Wilnecote Lane, while his girlfriend Lisa Taren designed the ghoulish models that inhabit it.
Previous years have seen them build huge castles and pirate ships out of scrap wood and other upcycled items.
"I don't like doing these things small," Mr Carvel said, adding plenty of people had already taken photos.
"It's not actually that much harder building something big as something small."
As with previous designs, the mausoleum, which is 10ft high, fills the garden, but it does not end there.
"Lisa has the hard job - she comes up with all the models, from scraps or recycled stuff," Mr Carvel said.
A bride and bridegroom lie in coffins outside the neo-classical-inspired structure, next to nightmarish nurses, and nuns comforting screaming babies.
Disembodied hands poke out of bushes, while other models seem to emerge from the ground.
The various Halloween creations have proven popular with children in the area, and Mr Carvel said he might put on his cape on Monday evening to welcome trick or treaters.
The latest design is also proving a draw for adults who come to take photos, while donations are being welcomed for the Tamworth food bank.
