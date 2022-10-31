Man jailed for attempted carjacking attacks in Walsall
- Published
A would-be car jacker's attempts were thwarted when a driving instructor used her dual pedals to halt his attack and his second victim beeped her horn until onlookers rushed to her aid.
Paul Nightingale failed to steal the women's cars, during which he sat on one of their laps in a bid to take the vehicle from her in Bloxwich.
He used scissors and a plank of wood to threaten his victims on 7 December.
Nightingale was jailed for five years and six months.
Within a 30-minute crime-spree, the 40-year-old first struck in New Street as one victim was finishing a lesson in the afternoon, police said.
He tricked her by asking for a business card then, while armed with a pair of scissors, he jumped into her car and tried to cable tie her hands to the gearstick.
After fleeing the scene, he then confronted his next victim, a nurse, in Field Road - a 10-minute walk away.
'Terrifying ordeals'
Earlier that day, he attempted to steal designer clothing from a shop in Park Street, in Walsall town centre, police said.
Following the crime spree he was arrested five days later and went on to plead guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court to assault with intent to commit robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and three attempted shop thefts.
He was sentenced on 19 October.
"These women were put through terrifying ordeals but they bravely put up resistance and Nightingale was forced to flee empty-handed," PC Jodie Allen said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk