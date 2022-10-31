Crowds turned away from Birmingham New Street station as services halted
Passengers have been evacuated from Birmingham New Street Station after a security alert.
All services in and out of the station have been suspended with disruption expected to last into the evening.
British Transport Police said it was responding to a report of a suspicious item on a platform and the station had been evacuated as a precaution.
Some passengers on social media described being told by police officers to move away from the station.
Others said they were stuck on trains outside it..
Station cleared, nearby roads cleared, police moving pedestrians back up onto New St.
Valid rail tickets are being accepted on National Express West Midlands buses, the company said.
Rail replacement services are running between Coventry and Northampton in both directions until further Notice, said West Midlands Railway.
Disruption to services is expected for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
