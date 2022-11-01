Walsall robbers left victim in coma to steal £3
Two men have been jailed after they attacked a man with bricks and a paving slab to steal just £3.
The victim, who had learning difficulties, was beaten unconscious and left in a coma for three days.
Mohammed Ali, 27, and Umair Anys, 19, both from Walsall, were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 21 October.
PC Jodie Allen from West Midlands Police said the pair "ignored his cries for help".
Ali, of Brace Street, Caldmore, was jailed for 14 years for robbery and Anys, of Thorpe Road, Caldmore, was sentenced to nine years and six months for robbery and contempt of court.
A third man was cleared of robbery.
The attack happened on 18 June, 2020, on Watery Lane in Caldmore at about 22:45 BST.
Anys, who was 17 at the time, was arrested days after the attack, but Ali was found in Newquay, Cornwall, four months later. They both denied the charges but were convicted in February 2022.
The victim, in his 30s, was able to return home after being in a coma for three days but has been left "scared to go out," police said. He now needs extra support on a daily basis.
"Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds," PC Allen said.
"We can't accept violence like this on our streets and we will always pursue those who commit such awful crimes."
