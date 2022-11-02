Avian flu: Public warned about dead geese in Wolverhampton
- Published
People are being urged not to touch any sick or dead wild birds after reports of Canada geese dying in a Wolverhampton park.
Dead animals have been removed from West Park and will be sent for testing, said the city council.
All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from 7 November under new restrictions to fight avian flu.
About 5.5 million birds have now died or been culled since October 2021.
That includes 2.3 million birds last month alone.
‼️ Avian flu on the increase. We've had reports of dead birds in West Park. Risk to humans is low but while testing is carried out please:— Wolves Council (@WolvesCouncil) November 2, 2022
❌ Don't touch sick or dead birds or their droppings
✅ Report dead birds to council rangers 07766 473150
Info 👉https://t.co/CDHu9Xkr6k pic.twitter.com/xVTKuSXqJH
The council and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands are liaising with the the government and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to manage the situation, it said.
"Bird carcasses are being collected and sent to the APHA lab to determine the reason for die off," said Sarah Smithy of the UKHSA.
"As a precaution, we are asking people not to touch or let pets near any sick or dead wildfowl in the area."
Any unhealthy or dead birds should be reported to the park rangers so they can be removed.
Councillor Jasbir Jaspal said: "I would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with UKHSA to manage this situation.
"Although we are not currently aware of the cause of death, to be on the safe side, we would encourage residents to avoid close contact with sick or dead wild birds and ask people not to touch their droppings, eggs or bedding."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk