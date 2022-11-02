Teens involved in knife crime in the West Midlands doubles
The number of under-18s involved in knife crime in the West Midlands has more than doubled in the last five years, according to police figures.
An estimated 80 gangs are operating in the region, according to detectives, who have been filmed by documentary makers to highlight gang culture.
The Channel 4 film captured children as young as 11 being lured into gangs.
West Midlands Police's specialist gang unit said officers needed help to steer youngsters away from that lifestyle.
Figures have shown almost 380 under-18s were arrested for knife crime or possession of a knife last year - a doubling in the last five years.
Last year, the number of under-16s arrested for knife crime was also up by more than 50% on the year before.
In the 12 months to May, there were 836 under-16s who were victims of knife crime.
Duncan Staff, producer of Trapped in a Gang, said he was shocked at the young ages of the children they filmed.
"So it's a gradual process where these kids get sucked in," he said.
"It was really eye-opening and pretty shocking to see how young the kids were when they were getting drawn in, and also how little they could do about it once they were drawn in. They were trapped."
Insp Sharon Revitt, from West Midlands Police, told the BBC she hoped residents would alert officers if they had suspicions.
"We need to reach out to the community so that they notice signs, indicators, that this is happening under their nose and to ask questions and to be observant - be intrusive into the life of your child and if something doesn't feel right, then reach out," she said.
The film also profiles the work of charity St Giles Trust, which says with help, gang members can turn their lives around.
"We've got a young person who was very entrenched in gang violence, drug-related. He's now going to college and he's got aspirations of going on to university," Peter Walker from the trust said.
"That's happened because somebody stopped and said 'there's an alternative way here'."
