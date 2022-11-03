Attempted murder arrest over teen's stabbing in Ladywood
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy who was left in a critical condition.
A second teenager, also 17, was injured during the incident in Springfield Street, Ladywood, on Sunday.
The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
Extra patrols have been introduced in the area until 23:00 on Thursday and enhanced stop and search powers have been granted to officers.
It means anyone in Aston, Lozells and East Handsworth, Handsworth Wood, Winson Green and the city centre that police suspect maybe involved in violence or carrying weapons can be stopped.
