Plea for wood after vandals light Stourbridge bonfire early
- Published
A rugby club is appealing for firewood after its bonfire was set alight early by vandals.
Stourbridge Rugby Club is due to hold a bonfire event later and is determined it will go ahead despite the setback.
Louise Price, the club's events manager, said it appeared from CCTV footage "someone entered the premises just after midnight".
"These sort of events that we hold at the club are some of our biggest fundraisers," she said.
"They enable the local children, adults and all grassroots rugby to continue," Ms Price added.
Miles Edge, club chairman, said the community was doing "anything to get this back on".
He said he had been contacting people this morning to try to get as much firewood as possible.
"I've had texts from many parents saying 'I've got some fence panels'," Mr Edge explained.
An appeal on the club's Facebook page has also seen many offers from the community, with volunteers working onsite on Friday morning.
'Not be defeated'
"You just can't get your head around people's mindset to why someone would do that," Ms Price said of the culprits.
"But we will not be defeated, the rugby family always pull together when things get tough."
The event is due to start at 18:00 GMT, with the new "bigger and better" bonfire being lit at 19:00 GMT.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The incident at Stourbridge Rugby Club was called into Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Control at 01:49.
"It was confirmed as a bonfire deliberately set alight prior to its intended use for Bonfire Night. The owner was in attendance and stayed with the fire until it burned out."
