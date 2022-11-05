Birmingham: Police probe use of dead man's bank card in Coventry
A bank card belonging to a man found dead in a Birmingham churchyard was used to make purchases in a different city after his death, police said.
The man, who has not yet been named, was found dead in Cathedral Square in the city centre on 19 October.
Police said his death is not thought to be suspicious but detectives were keen to establish how his card was stolen and later used in Coventry.
West Midlands Police released an image of a man they are keen to speak with.
A post-mortem examination carried out after the man's death proved inconclusive, the force said, and further tests are due to be carried out.
"Based on what we know currently we do not believe he died as a result of a criminal act," a spokesperson added.
"We are keen to speak to the man pictured to understand the events leading up to him having possession of the bank card."
The force appealed for anyone who recognised the man to get in touch.
