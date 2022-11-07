Murder charge over teen's fatal Ladywood stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who died after a stabbing in Birmingham.
Akeem Bailey, 17, suffered serious injuries on Springfield Street in the Ladywood area on 30 October and died in hospital five days later.
The accused, Zechariah Nelson, of no fixed address, has also been charged with wounding and possession of a bladed article.
Another 17-year-old who was stabbed has since been discharged from hospital.
West Midlands Police said Akeem was placed in an induced coma after the stabbing, but his injuries were not survivable.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "We'll be doing all we can to support Akeem's loved ones during this deeply distressing time."
Mr Nelson is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
