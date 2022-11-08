Single Dudley mum helped 'at rock bottom' repays £40 support
- Published
A woman who received £40 from a charity when she was "at rock bottom" has helped raise more than £2,500 to return the favour.
Samantha Billingham, from Dudley, West Midlands, said she burst into tears when the organisation Depher sent her the supermarket voucher six months ago.
"It was just so overwhelming," the single mother said.
After finding a part-time job, Ms Billingham said she wanted to repay the help and dozens matched her donation.
"About six months ago I was at rock bottom. I'd got no money, I couldn't afford to buy any food, I was at my lowest at this point," she told BBC Radio WM.
She spotted on Twitter that Depher had offered £40 gift cards for a supermarket to people who needed help and said she "took the plunge" and asked for one.
The community interest company was set up by James Anderson, of Burnley, Lancashire, in 2017 to help elderly and disabled people struggling to pay for repairs.
Two days later she received the card and said it meant she could feed herself and her daughter.
Hey @Depheruk you very kindly donated a £40 gift voucher to me when I was at rock bottom.— Samantha Billingham (@SODASam_) November 4, 2022
I now have a part time job and would like to give £40 to someone else who might be rock bottom.
How do I make the payment?#payitforward #BeKind #BeKind #grateful #Thankful #blessed
"I know we're all in a difficult position at the moment with the cost-of-living crisis and for this charity to help me when there are probably thousands on their waiting list, it was just so overwhelming," she said.
Having found work in September and being in a better financial position, she said she wanted to help the group go on and help someone else like her.
Her tweet was retweeted more than 380 times and dozens of people pledged to match her £40 contribution.
Ms Billingham is a domestic abuse survivor who set up the Survivors of Domestic Abuse support group to raise awareness and support other victims.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk