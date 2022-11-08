Murder inquiry after man found stabbed in Small Heath
- Published
A man in his 50s has been found dead at a house in Birmingham after being stabbed.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to a property on Waverley Road, in the Small Heath area, at about 21:45 GMT on Monday.
The man was found with "serious injuries" and West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was confirmed dead at the scene.
The force says its investigation into the death is a murder inquiry.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.