Sandwell Council appoints new chief executive
- Published
Sandwell Council has appointed a new permanent chief executive.
Shokat Lal is now responsible for the local authority's finances, legal and governance services following the appointment on Tuesday.
He had been recommended by a cross-party committee of councillors.
The council had previously come under scrutiny when government officials were brought in to tackle "the deep-seated culture of poor governance and leadership".
"I am fully committed to delivering quality, value for money services for everyone in Sandwell," Mr Lal said following the council meeting.
He previously worked as the assistant chief executive at Rotherham Council where he was part of the senior leadership team responsible for bringing the council out of intervention.
The new council boss added: "I have seen how the brand-new Sandwell Aquatics Centre has put the borough firmly on the map, hosting international swimming and diving events for the Commonwealth Games this year.
"I will be looking to build on this achievement and the hugely ambitious plans the council has to unlock the full potential of the borough.
"These plans are much needed given the challenges and impact on Sandwell of the cost of living crisis."
Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of the council, said she was "delighted" by the appointment.
The council has seen six different leaders in as many years and councillors previously faced a number of misconduct claims.
In March, the BBC reported on an audit which had uncovered evidence of poor behaviour and a lack of trust across the organisation. The council was said to be "insular and siloed" but improvements were also highlighted.
