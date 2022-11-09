Wolverhampton Lotto winner makes £7.4m jackpot claim
- Published
A lottery winner has come forward to claim a £7.4m jackpot a month before the prize was due to expire.
The ticket, bought in Wolverhampton, matched all six main numbers in the Lotto draw on 18 June.
Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim National Lottery prizes.
Operator Camelot confirmed it had received a claim for the outstanding prize, which would go through a process of validation.
The operator had made an appeal in July for the lucky winner to come forward.
It is the third multi-million pound Lotto jackpot win to be claimed in the space of a week.
Senior winners' advisor Andy Carter said, "What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.
"Our focus is now on supporting [them] through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."
Prizes that remain unclaimed go towards good causes funded by the lottery.