Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
- Published
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care.
The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear.
It also shows the dog hitting the kerb and unable to stand.
The RSPCA says it is investigating with the support of police.
The West Midlands force located and seized the dog on Wednesday night following inquiries into the video shared on Twitter, which also showed a man in a passing car warning the scooter's driver the dog might die.
The dog was taken to a vet for treatment.
The RSPCA said: "Our inquiries are ongoing so we won't be releasing any further information at this time, but we'd like to thank West Midlands Police for assisting with this investigation and helping to find the dog so quickly."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk