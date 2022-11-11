West Midlands GP calls for better support for veterans
- Published
A former Army doctor has urged GP surgeries to sign up to a scheme to give military veterans better support and care.
Robin Simpson's own practice in Hampton in Arden, near Solihull, West Midlands, has become a "veteran friendly" surgery.
The Royal College of GPs scheme gives them access to specialised guidance and training about what veterans may need.
"My vision is to improve the healthcare of veterans," he said.
Tom O'Sullivan served in Afghanistan as an Army reservist in 2007 and found last year's withdrawal of troops brought back painful memories.
He said he was struggling to process them and turned to Mr Simpson's surgery for help.
"I came to speak to my GP who actually was incredibly understanding and got me some really good help very quickly," he said.
More than 1,300 practices in England have signed up to the scheme, according to the Royal College of GPs.
Former RAF pilot John Bransbury also uses the Hampton in Arden surgery and said it was a comfort knowing they understood his background.
"I think it's an excellent, excellent idea, really, to make GPs aware of the different circumstances under which service people actually work," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk