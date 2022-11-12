Remembrance parades return to West Midlands post-pandemic
Remembrance Sunday parades will return to the West Midlands on Sunday for the first time since before the pandemic.
More than 200 veterans, serving military personnel and cadets will take part at the Wolverhampton event, the city's council said.
The RAF Cosford pipe band will lead the parade and thousands of people are expected to line the route.
In Walsall, the Staffordshire Band will accompany the parade from Hatherton Road to the cenotaph in Bradford Place.
Seven parades will take place in Sandwell ahead of services and a two-minute silence at war memorials at 11:00 GMT, the borough council said.
Other processions include those at Shrewsbury Castle, Bromsgrove, Droitwich and Evesham.
In Coventry, a wreath of purple poppies will be laid on Sunday in honour of animals lost in the war, the city council said.
Councillor John McNicholas laid one for the first time in 2021 when he was lord mayor to show his support for animal rights, it added.
The service in Coventry will be held in the War Memorial Park from 14:30 GMT.
An annual service of remembrance will also take place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
Organisers said the free event on Sunday will be at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial.
