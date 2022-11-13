All Black stars support family's appeal for dad with cancer
Stars and businesses are backing a fundraising appeal for a father who has been told his cancer is incurable.
Andy Dalton, 41, who now lives in Dunedin, New Zealand, was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive type of thyroid cancer last month.
His family and friends in Wolverhampton are raising money towards treatment they hope can prolong his life.
The All Blacks team have donated a rugby shirt signed by the players for Mr Dalton, who coaches the sport.
And Slade guitarist Dave Hill, a family friend, is to make an appearance at a fundraising day in Lower Penn on 20 November.
"We are overwhelmed at the generosity and kindness people have shown all over the world," said Lucy Rook, who is Mr Dalton's cousin.
Ms Rook, 38, was going to organise a coffee morning to help but said, with so much support, it had grown into a family fun day.
"We are amazed at how generous people have been and so is Andy," she said.
Mr Dalton, a "massive rugby supporter" from Finchfield, moved to New Zealand some years ago, but has returned regularly to visit his large family and friends, she said.
He is known through his sport and being a regular at Westacres and the Chestnut Tree pubs.
"He's always a lovely guy, everybody knows him," she said. "He's the first to tell a joke and is still making the nurses laugh."
In New Zealand, Mr Dalton coaches rugby in his spare time, including the nieces of All Black star Anton Lienert-Brown.
Lienet-Brown arranged for the shirt to be sent to the UK and it is now being auctioned online.
About 50 businesses donated raffle prizes, a DJ has offered to play and people are selling items such as jams and plants on the fun day at Victory Hall.
"Some of them have never even met him, so to say that I've been blown away is an understatement," Ms Rook said.
Mr Dalton, who has had a tracheostomy, cannot talk and is too poorly to travel.
Ms Rook said the "priority" was raising money towards his latest treatment, but also for him to create special memories with his partner Amanda O'Connor and family.
Ms O'Connor set up a fundraising page on which she wrote "our world was turned upside down" when her "best mate" was diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer on 12 October.
He has begun BRAF mutation targeted medication, which was not funded by the New Zealand healthcare system, and costs NZ$5,500 per month [about £2,848], she added.