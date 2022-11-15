Controversial Edgbaston reservoir revamp plan to go ahead
- Published
A project to redevelop Birmingham's Edgbaston reservoir is to go ahead despite backlash from residents.
Plans to build private housing and enhance the beauty spot were agreed at a cabinet meeting last month.
However, the community raised concerns for preservation of wildlife habitats.
It forms part of the Edgbaston Reservoir Master Plan, a scheme to build new homes at the former Tower Ballroom site.
The plans were deemed "outrageous" by campaigners who also fear the potential for the public space to be privatised.
At an economy and skills overview and scrutiny meeting, Conservative leader Robert Alden and Tory councillor Richard Parkin presented their criticism of the masterplan.
They argued for it to be "called in", which would require the decision to be reconsidered.
'Residents' voices should be heard'
Council leader Ian Ward argued in favour of the masterplan, before it was discussed and put to a vote, which came to a draw with three votes on either side, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The chair had the final decision and chose not to call it in.
"Residents have raised serious concerns about the impact of the council plans to build so close to the reservoir, the negative impacts this could have on local flora and fauna and the loss of green spaces," Councillor Alden said.
He added: "It is also clear the council has failed to consider aspects of the council's own policies that these plans conflict with.
"Residents' voices should be heard and the Council should continue working with local residents in that area on what would be acceptable to local residents instead of ploughing ahead."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk