Suspected stolen Land Rover pushed into canal at Tipton
- Published
A Land Rover thought have been stolen and pushed into a canal in the West Midlands will cost thousands to remove.
It was found near Factory Lock number three, on the New Main Line Canal in Tipton.
The Canal & River Trust said a crane would be used to lift the Land Rover out on Monday afternoon at a cost of about £5,000.
It said the situation was "really frustrating", but so far there was no sign the water had been polluted.
West Midlands Police is attempting to trace the owner of the vehicle, but believes it was taken by thieves from the Walsall area.
The lock is next to an area of council-owned land and the canal trust believes the driver drove up to the edge of the water and then pushed the car in.
It hopes to recover the money needed for the crane through its insurance and said the canal should be open again by 18:00 GMT on Monday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk