Man who can't use limbs in Wolverhampton Council care U-turn
- Published
A man who can't use his arms or legs says he is pleased his council will no longer be cutting his care package.
Mitchell Salter had been considering legal action against City of Wolverhampton Council over plans to reduce his care to eight hours a day.
The 32-year-old, who has arthrogryposis, has had a live-in carer at his home in Bilston for 13 years.
The council confirmed it would continue to fund this arrangement, despite previously saying it would not.
"We will continue to work closely with Mr Salter to support his independence and ensure his long-term social care requirements are met," a spokesperson said.
A letter sent by the council to Mr Salter, seen by the BBC, previously stated he no longer needed live-in care from 12 December, following a review of his needs by the occupational therapy team.
"I did say that the last letter they sent was out of order and I am going to continue to fight to help other people," he added.
"It is a good day... but I'm still hacked off."
Arthrogryposis is a condition that cause multiple curved joints in areas of the body at birth. It varies from person to person with the commonality being stiff joints and muscle weakness.
Mr Salter can't walk or complete daily jobs such as cleaning, washing or meal prep but can manage some small tasks like making a hot drink with his feet.
Currently a carer employed by an agency on behalf of the council lives with him, providing 20 hours of care a day.
Mr Salter said he had been informed on a number of occasions over the years that his care would be changed.
He claimed the council had not done a full risk assessment for what might happen when he is left alone, adding that he had never lived by himself due to his disability.
