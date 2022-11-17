Birmingham Christmas market cordoned off after teenagers stabbed
The stabbing of two teenagers has led to Birmingham's Christmas market being cordoned off.
The 17-year-old boys were injured outside the Odeon on New Street just before 08:30 GMT, West Midlands Police has said.
They have been taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
Police have closed the area to carry out inquiries, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they search for those responsible.
The Frankfurt Christmas market usually opens daily at 10:00.
The BBC has contacted organisers to find out if it will remain closed as police inquiries continue.
