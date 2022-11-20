Festival of light illuminates canal bridge
- Published
A stretch of canal in the Black Country was bathed in light as celebrations were held to mark Diwali.
The Festival of Light was staged beneath Galton Bridge in Smethwick on Saturday night.
Organised by the Canal & River Trust, the event saw local residents captivated by the light show which ran for three hours.
"We've had Diwali, we've had Bandi Chhor Divas and the community is all coming together to celebrate those Indian festivals," said Taz Parvaz, from the Canal & River Trust.
"Galton Bridge is an amazing structure, and we've lit it up, come down here to enjoy some mindfulness and a reflection time down by the waterside."
He added: "The Canal & River Trust is encouraging people to come down and find these blue and green oases that are on their doorstep, where they can escape and come down for their well-being and see the beauty and the wildlife and the nature."
