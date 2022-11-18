Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery closed until 2024
Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery has closed for renovations until 2024.
The attraction, inside the Birmingham City Council House, closed in 2020 for building work, but partially reopened in 2022 for the Commonwealth Games.
It has since shut again, to allow electrical work to be carried out, along with renovations to its roof and the installation of new lifts.
Some of the exhibits will be put on display in other museums and other items will go into storage.
The museum said: "We realise the closure will be disappointing for many people, but the ongoing building work is very important and will ensure the museum can be enjoyed in full in the future."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Staffordshire Hoard - the largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon gold ever found - remained on display, but at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent.
